CONWAY, Ark. (Arkansas PBS) — In 2017, Ja’Dayia Kursh did something that no one in Arkansas had done – she became the state’s first Black Rodeo Queen. Kursh shares her journey, and how she spends her time advocating for diversity and mentoring a new generation, in the latest segment of “Good Roots” premiering Friday, June 17, during “Arkansas Week” at 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.
Kursh gained her title in 2017 and since then, she has spent her time advocating for diversity and ushering in a new generation of black participants to an industry that’s been slow to change. She has also started Ag For Kids, an organization she created to help kids learn about where their food comes from and agrarian lifestyles. It’s her passion to mentor a new generation of agricultural enthusiasts.
“Good Roots,” produced in partnership with Arkansas Farm Bureau, seeks to shine a light on Arkansas’s rich rural culture and communities. Segments focus on the real stories of rural life, while addressing relevant topics like agriculture, health care, the economy, technology, policy and more. The segment airs the second Friday of each month during “Arkansas Week.” Additional information is available at myarpbs.org/GoodRoots.
Segments and bonus footage of “Good Roots” are also featured on all Arkansas PBS digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, the Engage Arkansas PBS app and the PBS Video app. A blog series accompanies the segments at myarkansaspbs.org.
Major funding for “Good Roots” is provided by Arkansas Farm Bureau. Additional funding for “Good Roots” is provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.
Arkansas PBS, Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, empowers learners of all ages by educating, informing, entertaining and inspiring communities. Arkansas PBS serves as a daily and essential resource for Arkansans by creating, sharing, celebrating and driving conversation around Arkansas stories and classic, trusted PBS programs through multiple digital platforms, including livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch, on-demand services and YouTube TV, and the distinct channels Arkansas PBS, Arkansas PBS Create, Arkansas PBS KIDS, Arkansas PBS WORLD and Arkansas PBS AIRS on SAP. Members with Arkansas PBS Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. Arkansas PBS depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org. Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro), KETZ (El Dorado) and KETS (Lee Mountain).