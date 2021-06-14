The selection review committee for the National Statuary Hall statues of Daisy Bates and Johnny Cash met today at 1:00 p.m. to review and evaluate final scores of the finalists for each sculpture. Based on these scores, the selection review committee has recommended to Secretary of State John Thurston that Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho be selected to design and create the statue of Daisy Bates. The selection review committee also recommended to Secretary Thurston that Kevin Kresse of Little Rock, Arkansas be selected to design and create the statue of Johnny Cash. Secretary Thurston has reviewed and accepted the committee’s recommendations and will begin contractual negotiations with the selected respondents.
