Still on the Hill will be performing at the St. Francis County Master Gardener's Fall into Gardening Seminar next week. The duo is composed of Kelly and Donna Mulhollan and are a national and international touring group from Arkansas. "They have been described as ‘Ambassadors of the Ozarks,’” said Anita Vandiver, president of the SFC Master Gardeners. Vandiver also said early registration has been extended until Friday, Oct. 7, after which participants will be allowed to register at the door on the day of the event, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Precious Memories is the theme for this year’s seminar, which will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the conference room at Woodruff Electric in Forrest City. The day-long seminar will begin at 9 a.m. The Mulhollans, of Still on the Hill, are award-winning storytelling songwriters, according to Vandiver. "This dynamic duo embellishes their songs with a host of unique instruments from the hills they call home," said Vandiver. "They have fun songs they write themselves about all sorts of things." Many of the instruments they use are handmade and have amazing stories that go with them, according to their biography.
