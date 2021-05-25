(Hot Springs, AR)--The Summer Exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery will feature work by Mark Blaney, Robyn Horn, John Lasater, Dennis McCann, Linda Palmer, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, and others. The show will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, June 4 as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display June 4-30, 2021.
Mark Blaney is the newest addition to gallery’s roster of artists, but has been exhibiting his paintings, drawings, and sculpture for over 25 years. Exhibitions include a solo exhibits at Thomas Gallery in Bloomington, IN (2020, 2019); the Walron Center of the Arts in Bloomington, IN (2011); Greg Thompson Fine Art in Little Rock, AR (2010); Galeria Antenea, San Miguel, Guanajuanto, Mexico (2003); along with inclusion in numerous group exhibitions including the Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, AR (2002, 2001). Blaney’s work has also been exhibited at galleries and other venues throughout the nation and abroad. Commissions of his work have included: Duke University, Raleigh-Durham, NC; Carti Cancer Center in Little Rock, AR; the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock, AR; Smith-Barney Investment Firm, San Francisco, CA; Women’s Crisis Center in Pine Bluff, AR: Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Alma, AR; and others.
"Painting and sculpting help me to look closely into the world around and to find pleasure in watching the many forms lit by our sun. The movement and interactions among people, plants, animals, and the weather are plenty reasons to make things," said Mark Blaney.
A selection of Dennis McCann’s pastel paintings will be included in the Summer Exhibit. McCann’s work has been included in numerous regional and national exhibitions, including Art Basel/Spectrum, in Miami, Florida, 2016; the 59th Annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art in Little Rock, Arkansas, 2017; 2019 RAM Invitational at the Fort Smith Art Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas; the 2019 National Exhibition: Reflections in Pastel in Little Rock, Arkansas; Dennis McCann: A History, solo exhibition at the Laman Library Argenta Gallery, 2015; and many others. Along with participating in more than 200 exhibitions, McCann’s work is also included in many private and corporate collections.
Most of my artwork uses strong sunlight and shadows to establish interesting compositions and the subjects represent “a slice of life” both past and present. - Dennis McCann
John P. Lasater IV developed a love for art while working as a designer and illustrator for a division of Hallmark Cards. Fine art was a natural transition after years of study and practice. Lasater now paints full time, both from his studio in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and on the road painting “en plein air.” He also teaches workshops in venues around the United States and internationally. Lasater’s honors include national plein air painting awards, artist-in-residency awards, feature articles in both Southwest Art and Plein Air Magazine, along with additional press in Art of the West, Southwest Art, International Artist, and Plein Air Magazine. Lasater’s work has been included in the following collections: Bass Pro Shops, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, Northwest Arkansas Community College, Lindenwood University, John Brown University, George and Peggy Rapp, Hamel Family Wines, Big Cedar Lodge Resort, Gaston’s White River Resort, and the Illinois River Watershed Partnership.
I make simple visual statements with my artwork, regardless of the subject matter. Simplicity is peaceful, and reinforces the blessing of our existence. Through the medium of oil paint, I have a language for my gratitude. - John P. Lasater IV
Owned by artist Dolores Justus, Justus Fine Art Gallery offers a wide range of original art including sculpture, paintings, ceramics, photography, and more by recognized artists. Opening receptions are held in conjunction with the Hot Springs Gallery Walk held from 5-9 p.m. the first Friday of every month in downtown Hot Springs. Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. Justus Fine Art Gallery is located at 827 A Central Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas. For more information, call 501-321-2335 or visit online at justusfineart.com. ###
