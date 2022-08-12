East Arkansas Community College announced its Fine Arts Center lineup for the 2022-23 performance season during the board meeting Thursday. "It was one of the most difficult seasons we've seen, but we are proud of the shows we've secured," said EACC President Dr. Cathie Cline. Lindsay Midkiff, executive director of public relations, shared a video prevention with the board, saying there are several “exciting” shows. The Spotlight Series will include performances by Trace Adkins, The Association, Tanya Tucker, The Bar-Kays and Kansas. In his 25-year career in country music, Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations, and garnered over 2 billion music streams, according to a press release from the college.... read more on our E-Edition.
featured spotlight
Trace Adkins to kick off Spotlight Series
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
