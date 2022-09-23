The Forrest City Fire Department responded to a fire on Patillo Road in Forrest City Thursday that firemen said was caused by illegal and inattentive burning of materials. FCFD Captain Chris Ray, left, helps firefighter Demarcus Hunter maneuver the water line through the debris as he moves in further to continue saturating the rubble.
Fire on Patillo Road
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
