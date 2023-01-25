AmeriCorps-polinator-garden-3-col2.jpg

Volunteers with the AmeriCorps NCCC Group Sun 4 team work together to plant wildflowers at Mississippi River State Park. The crew will be in the area through early April, working on several service projects in the Lee County area.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you