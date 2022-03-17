The Lee County Election Commission met Friday at the courthouse to draw for ballot positions on the May Primary ballot. The ballot draw was used to determine the order in which the names of each candidate appears on the May 24 ballot. Lee County Election Commission Chair Lindsey Palmer, left, holds a cup with numbered pieces of paper as Lee County resident Mike Holcomb draws a number to determine each candidate’s position. Election commissioner Claude Johnson, right, records the ballot positions.
Ballot draw
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.