ballot-draw.jpg

The Lee County Election Commission met Friday at the courthouse to draw for ballot positions on the May Primary ballot. The ballot draw was used to determine the order in which the names of each candidate appears on the May 24 ballot. Lee County Election Commission Chair Lindsey Palmer, left, holds a cup with numbered pieces of paper as Lee County resident Mike Holcomb draws a number to determine each candidate’s position. Election commissioner Claude Johnson, right, records the ballot positions.

