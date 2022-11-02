During a special public meeting on Monday, residents had an opportunity to learn about a coding issue that led to a switch to paper ballots on Thursday, Oct. 27. Following the discussion of the problem, Janis Hall, center, and Pricilla Wade, right, watch as Lee County Election Commission Chair Lindsey Palmer performs a Logic and Accuracy test (L&A) on the updated electronic ballots received from ES&S Monday morning. The results of the L&A test showed the electronic ballots are still incorrect, resulting in the county using paper ballots for the election.
Ballot issues in Lee County
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
