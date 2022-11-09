Lee County Election Commission Chair Lindsey Palmer writes the results of all early voting paper ballots, which were counted by hand, on the board in the courtroom at the Lee County Courthouse. Commissioners began hand counting early votes at 2 p.m., Tuesday, and posted the results of early voting at 11 p.m. The night ended without a total for all polling sites, as the LCEC still had over 250 ballots to count by hand. Those ballots were cast at the Marianna Civic Center. The tallying of the votes is set to resume today, Nov. 9, at noon.
Ballots still being counted in Lee County
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
