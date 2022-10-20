IMG_2879.jpg

As rain began to fall right before the start of the Susan G. Komen Foundation Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, the walk was quickly changed to a parade, as participants rode in a caravan of vehicles from Atkins Park, down Chestnut to the Historic Downtown Court Square. Lee County Breast Cancer Awareness Committee Chair Patricia Temple is one of many participants who taped homemade posters to her vehicle promoting breast cancer awareness. 

