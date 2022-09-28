3-col-color-no-crop.jpg

Two local farm families, the Steve Higginbothom family and the Charlene Reed family, each recently directed a pair of $5,000 Bayer Fund America's Grow Foundation grants to the Delta Dream Food Pantry in Marianna, totaling $10,000. The America's Farmers Grow Communities program is a Bayer Fund program that partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits and schools to help their communities. Pictured, from left, are Steve Higginbothom, Delta Dream Food Pantry Director Doris Wallace, Pantry volunteer Bobbie Harris and Charlene Reed.

