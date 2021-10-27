Chamber member Anne McClendon fills a cup full of chili as she and other Marianna Regional Chamber of Commerce members spent Tuesday serving chili during the group’s annual chili luncheon. The event was held at the First Christian Church. Over 350 cups of chili were sold this year. The chili luncheon serves as the Chamber's largest fundraiser of the year.
Chili fundraiser
- Katie West
