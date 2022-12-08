IMG_3286.jpg

Many children stood in line at the gazebo in Marianna's Historic Downtown Court Square on Saturday for their opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, while telling the famous couple what they want this year for Christmas. Grace Prentice and Nora Prentice, visited the couple, played by their grandparents, Lee County Judge Terry Sandefer and his wife, Becca. 

