IMG_1367.jpg

Lee County Judge Terry Sandefer, left, and Lonibeth Schwede, Lee County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, this week announced the implementation of CodeRed, a new county-wide emergency mass notification system. The CodeRED system officially became available to county residents this week.

Tags

