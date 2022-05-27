Otto the Otter visited Forrest City City Hall Thursday as a part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Campaign. A city-wide cleanup is scheduled for tomorrow from 9 until 11 a.m. Otto the Otter waves to drivers as they pass city hall while Colbie Jones, Keep Arkansas Beautiful Director, and councilman Marvin Metcalf show their support. Supplies for the cleanup may be picked up at city hall, beginning at 8 a.m.
Comunity clean up schedule for Sunday
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
