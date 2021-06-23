Marianna Mayor Jimmy Williams visits with Walter Hussman Thursday at the Forrest City Civic Center during an announcement from East Arkansas Cable TV regarding improvements to the Internet service in the company’s territory, which in addition to Forrest City includes Marianna and Wynne.The company is increasing its Internet speed for customers.
Tags
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- FCity School Board approves purchases
- Jury gives Stacy three life in prison sentences, Convicted in deaths of woman, two young daughters
- Vaccaro 8-Under finishes fifth at state tournament
- Updates
- Suspect in shooting taken into custody
- Planting
- Torch Run
- Faster Internet speeds
- Forrest City Farmer's Market
- Wreck on I-40 near Exit 239
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.