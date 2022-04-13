Michael Quattlebaum prepares another pan full of hot dogs to be served during a community block party hosted by First Baptist Church in Marianna. Those attending the free event enjoyed food, games and music, along with an opportunity to win door prizes. This was the second year for the church to host the event, which saw about 200 people in attendance.
FBC in Marianna
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
