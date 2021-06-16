Suzy Keasler reads "F is for Flag" to local children during a special Flag Day program Monday at the Lee County Library as part of the library’s summer reading program. Children enjoyed hearing two books before making U.S. flag-themed crafts and enjoying snacks. The children also participated in a special parade around the library while holding smaller U.S. flags they made. The next summer reading program will take place at the library on Tuesday, June 22, at 2 p.m., and will be led by Lori Richardson, assistant manager at Pafford EMS-Marianna.