Those traveling through Marianna on Hwy. 79 North had to take a detour Tuesday morning, following the large amount of rainfall that occurred Monday and Tuesday. The Arkansas State Highway Department had to temporarily close the section of Hwy. 79 under the train trestle in Marianna Monday afternoon in anticipation of more rain occurring throughout the night. The heavy amount of rainfall resulted in the road flooding and remaining under water Tuesday morning as water was unable to drain. About four inches of rain fell throughout the area.
featured
Flooded
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.