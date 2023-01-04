flooded-4-col.jpg

Those traveling through Marianna on Hwy. 79 North had to take a detour Tuesday morning, following the large amount of rainfall that occurred Monday and Tuesday. The Arkansas State Highway Department had to temporarily close the section of Hwy. 79 under the train trestle in Marianna Monday afternoon in anticipation of more rain occurring throughout the night. The heavy amount of rainfall resulted in the road flooding and remaining under water Tuesday morning as water was unable to drain. About four inches of rain fell throughout the area.

