The Marianna Water Commission recently approved a resolution to obtain the land needed for a new water well to be drilled for Marianna. “We have been working on obtaining the land to drill a new well, as well site A, is no longer in working condition,” said water department manager Alton Yancey. According to the resolution, the land for Well Site A and Well Site B, was conveyed to the city of Marianna in 1968 by Felton family heirs. The land conveyed by warranty deed includes four separate tracts of land, with two of the tracts containing 1.3 acres and .36 acre, located east of the right-of-way of State Hwy. 121. The other two tracts are located in the Wrightland vicinity north of Felton near the L’Anguille River bridge and west of Hwy. 1, with both tracts consisting of .23 acres. These were referred to as Well Site A and Well Site B. Since 1968, the department has pumped or drawn water from the site for customers with the Felton family having to pay the “wholesale” rate for any water used by family members for during the past 53 years. The new resolution also states that since the Well Site A is no longer in operating condition and the commission needs to drill a new well located north and west but contiguous to the old Well Site A, DHF Farms, LLC. and RTF Farms, with their respective managers being Dan Felton III and Trent Felton, have agreed to convey land to the city of Marianna for another well site. This well site is to be known as the 2022 New Well Site.” “The location of old Well Site A has provided the city and the county water for around 53 years. However, we are no longer able to pump water from the spot, but there is a section of land close to the old well that engineers determined they will be able to drill a new well and pump water from. That location is also owned by the Feltons, who are conveying this section of land for the new well,” said Yancey. According to the resolution, as part of conveying the land to the city, the water commission agreed it will no longer bill any Felton family member or businesses owned by them beginning March 1, 2022, for any water used for as long as the city water is pumped or drawn by wells located on Felton land, thereby providing the water at no charge. In other business, the agency’s financial report shows a net income of $7,653.72 for January. This figure is down $2,099.57 compared to last January, when the financial report showed an income of $9,753.29. The financial report also shows that the year-to-date income at the end of January, which includes five months beginning in September, was $62,728.03. This figure is a ...read more in today's Courier Index.
Gift of land for new city water well secures free water for Felton family
Timmy Turley, with the Marianna Fire Department, uses a fire hose to extinguish a fire outside the Department of Human Services office on West Chestnut Street in Marianna. The department received an alert regarding the fire just before 8 a.m., Tuesday. The fire was located in the mulch and vegetation located near the front entrance of the DHS building.
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
