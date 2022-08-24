Marianna Mayor Jimmy Williams reads a rough draft of an agreement between the city and Callie Bobo, owner of a collapsed three-story building at the corner of Main and Poplar. Williams told the council during last week’s meeting that an agreement had been reached to have the structure removed. Just prior to the meeting, Williams said he received information from attorney Andre Valley about the agreement. According to Williams, the process to remove the structure is set to begin this week.
Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
