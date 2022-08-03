LA-school.jpg

As summer is coming to a close, many students are either already in school or preparing to start classes in the next couple of weeks. Lee Academy K-4 teacher Lori Andrews spends time in her classroom, preparing for her new students, who will begin school next week. The first day for Lee Academy students will be Wednesday, Aug. 10.

