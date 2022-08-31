Members of the Lee County Election Commission drew ballot positions Monday morning at the Lee County Courthouse. The ballot drawing was open to the public and candidates seeking office and was used to determine the order in which each candidate’s name will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. Lee County Election Commissioner Calvin Johnson, left, reads the numbered pieces of paper to determine each candidate’s position as election commission chair Lindsey Palmer records the ballot positions.
Lee County Election Commission ballot draw
Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
