The Lee County Election Commission met Tuesday morning to certify the results of the May 24 election, as well as to announce a runoff in the Democratic primary in the Lee County Sheriff and Collector’s race. During the lengthy meeting, commissioners were asked to allow an audit over the absentee ballot procedures. Commission Chair Lindsey Palmer, right, said the request would need to be submitted in a written format following the meeting. Commissioners Robyn Pipkin, center, and Calvin Johnson are also pictured.

