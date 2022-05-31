The Lee County Election Commission met Tuesday morning to certify the results of the May 24 election, as well as to announce a runoff in the Democratic primary in the Lee County Sheriff and Collector’s race. During the lengthy meeting, commissioners were asked to allow an audit over the absentee ballot procedures. Commission Chair Lindsey Palmer, right, said the request would need to be submitted in a written format following the meeting. Commissioners Robyn Pipkin, center, and Calvin Johnson are also pictured.
featured
Lee County Election Commission
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Chicago man killed in shooting outside convenience store
- Red roof inn fire
- St. Francis Court House
- Voting in Lee County
- Comunity clean up schedule for Sunday
- Run for the Wall
- Coach Lewis joins Forrest City School District
- Comunity clean up schedule for Sunday
- Coach Lewis joins Forrest City School District
- Lee County Election Commission
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.