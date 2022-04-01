IMG_1289.jpg

Lee County Extension Agent-Staff Chair Stan Baker gives the annual report for the Extension Service to the Lee County Quorum Court during last Tuesday's meeting. Baker said as an Extension agent, he was able to meet with a majority of the farmers in the county during last year’s farming season. He also conducted 13 agriculture demonstrations in 2021.  

