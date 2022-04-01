Lee County Extension Agent-Staff Chair Stan Baker gives the annual report for the Extension Service to the Lee County Quorum Court during last Tuesday's meeting. Baker said as an Extension agent, he was able to meet with a majority of the farmers in the county during last year’s farming season. He also conducted 13 agriculture demonstrations in 2021.
Lee County Extension Service
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.