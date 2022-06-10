The 2022 Lee County Farm Family of the Year is the Barry and Denise Jones family of Marianna. The Jones family farms 3,000 acres of cotton, peanuts and soybeans. Barry Jones is a fourth-generation farmer who began farming under his own operation of Borderline Farms in 1998. The Jones are pictured with their children, from left, Corey, Amelia Cate and Abby.
featured
Lee County Farm Family 2022, The Jones family
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.