farm-family-3-col.jpg

The 2022 Lee County Farm Family of the Year is the Barry and Denise Jones family of Marianna. The Jones family farms 3,000 acres of cotton, peanuts and soybeans. Barry Jones is a fourth-generation farmer who began farming under his own operation of Borderline Farms in 1998. The Jones are pictured with their children, from left, Corey, Amelia Cate and Abby.

