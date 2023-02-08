tree-down-4col.jpg

The ice storm that hit Arkansas last week left numerous trees down across Lee County and other parts of the state. The majority of the trees taken down by ice were in the Mississippi River State Park and the St. Francis National Forest. Crews have spent time this week working to clear the roadways.

