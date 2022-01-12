Lonibeth Vondran, Lee County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, delivers a box containing of 90 packages of at-home Covid-19 rapid tests to the Lee County Library on West Main Monday afternoon. The library is one of three pick-up locations in Lee County where residents may pick up the self-administered test. The other local locations are the Lee County Health Unit and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Marianna. However, most of the tests were given away soon after they became available.
Lee County rapid tests
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
