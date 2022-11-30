IMG_3247.jpg

With Christmas just around the corner, members of the Marianna Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors took time Monday to finish decorating the gazebo in Marianna's Historic Downtown Court Square for the holiday season. The Chamber will kick off the month filled with Christmas events on Saturday, Dec. 3, with Christmas on the Square, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Pictured, from left, are: Anne McClendon, Denise Jones, Chamber president Carmen Phelps and Chamber manager Lonibeth Schwede. 

