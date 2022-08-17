The manhunt continues for an inmate who escaped from a work detail at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys on Friday. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Samuel Hartman, 38, an inmate serving a life sentence for rape, escaped Friday morning from a field near the unit. Authorities believe Hartman was assisted by two possible suspects as he was able to flee the location in a Chevrolet Tahoe, which was believed to be stolen. While escaping from the area, Hartman and an accomplice allegedly fired shots at unarmed correctional officers who were giving chase. Local law enforcement agencies, including the Marianna/Lee County Fire Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish, were contacted Friday morning, about 8:40 a.m., to assist with the search, including a river run to look for Hartman, as he was believed to have attempted to cross the Mississippi River in a boat. The river run was conducted after State Police found an abandoned vehicle on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi, near Peter’s Landing in Lee County, located on Lee Road 533 off the St. Francis River Levee. According to ASP, officers later received information that two jet skis were found by a farmer near Moon Landing Park in Tunica County, about two and half miles from where law enforcement found the abandoned vehicle. In the jet skis, officials found a set of keys and a cell phone, which were taken into evidence. But, Hartman and the alleged accomplices were not located and still have not been located as of press time. Law enforcement agencies are asking individuals to be on the lookout of a vehicle matching this description is a 2021 Chevy Z71 Trail Boss, white in color, which is believed to be associated with the ongoing investigation. According to the ADC, Hartman’s sister, Misty Hartman, 38, and his mother.... read more in the Courier Index.
Manhunt continues for inmate who escaped EARU work detail; Jet skis believed used by suspects found across Mississippi River
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
