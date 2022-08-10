2-col-crop.jpg

Logan Brasfield, right, director of community education at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, spoke to members of the Marianna Rotary Club Monday about new programs taking place at the community college this fall, including part-time and full-time students getting paid to attend classes. According to Brasfield, part-time students taking at least six hours, will receive $250, and full-time students taking 12 hours or more will receive $500 during the semester. In addition, Brasfield discussed the many community education classes for individuals of all ages that are offered at EACC. Rotary program leader Traci Beene is also pictured.

