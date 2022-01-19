mlk-2-col-color.jpg

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., were among several local community organizations to participate in the annual march in Marianna on Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The march is hosted each year by the Ladies of Essence. Participants marched from the train crossing on MLK Street to Mt. Calvary M.B. Church for a short time of prayer. Vanessa Brayboy leads the singing of "We Shall Overcome," at the end of Monday’s program.  

