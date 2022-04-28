water-shed-pic-3-col.jpg

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Chief Terry Cosby, center, announced last Thursday  that the federal government will make a $95.9 million investment for 19 watershed infrastructure projects in Arkansas, including Marianna. Crosby made the announcement in front of the Information Office of the Meadowbrook subdivsion on Robert Taylor Drive in Marianna. The $95.9 million for 19 watershed infrastructure projects, are among 132 infrastructure projects funded being funded through a $420 million investment by the USDA in 31 states.

