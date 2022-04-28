USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Chief Terry Cosby, center, announced last Thursday that the federal government will make a $95.9 million investment for 19 watershed infrastructure projects in Arkansas, including Marianna. Crosby made the announcement in front of the Information Office of the Meadowbrook subdivsion on Robert Taylor Drive in Marianna. The $95.9 million for 19 watershed infrastructure projects, are among 132 infrastructure projects funded being funded through a $420 million investment by the USDA in 31 states.
NRCS Lee County
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
