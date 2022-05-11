award-3-col-color.jpg

The Painted Ladies Society was recently presented with an Arkansas Delta Byways (ADB) Innovation Award for 2020-21. ADB is the official tourism promotion association for 15 counties in Eastern Arkansas. The Painted Ladies Society, of Marianna, is one of 15 award recipients. The group received the award for its numerous murals and painting renovations throughout downtown Marianna over the year. Pictured during the award presentation, from left, are: John Wills, Dee Millard, Suzy Keasler, Carmen Phelps, ADB President Marcel Hanzlik, Julia Glover, Glen Hicks, Marianna Mayor Jimmy Williams, Linda Reeves, Carol Turner, Anne McClendon, Lonibeth Vondran and Deb Walker.  

