The Painted Ladies Society was recently presented with an Arkansas Delta Byways (ADB) Innovation Award for 2020-21. ADB is the official tourism promotion association for 15 counties in Eastern Arkansas. The Painted Ladies Society, of Marianna, is one of 15 award recipients. The group received the award for its numerous murals and painting renovations throughout downtown Marianna over the year. Pictured during the award presentation, from left, are: John Wills, Dee Millard, Suzy Keasler, Carmen Phelps, ADB President Marcel Hanzlik, Julia Glover, Glen Hicks, Marianna Mayor Jimmy Williams, Linda Reeves, Carol Turner, Anne McClendon, Lonibeth Vondran and Deb Walker.
Painted Ladies Society
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Boosters
- Painted Ladies Society
- EACC awards ceremony
- Chicago man killed in shooting outside convenience store
- PW School Board denies move to hire attorney in investigation
- Nominations open in annual St. Francis County Readers Choice contest
- St. Francis County Master Gardener Plant Sale
- NRCS Lee County
Popular Content
Articles
- Chicago man killed in shooting outside convenience store
- PW School Board denies move to hire attorney in investigation
- Nominations open in annual St. Francis County Readers Choice contest
- Suspect arrested in weekend murder of Madison woman
- Arrest made
- EACC awards ceremony
- Taking notes
- Boosters
- St. Francis County Master Gardener Plant Sale
- Palestine City Council
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.