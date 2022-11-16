Dee Millard, left, and Julia Glover, with The Painted Ladies Society of Marianna, show off a couple of the painted Barn Quilt Blocks the group recently completed as part its Crestpark Barn Quilt Project. Once all the painted blocks were completed, the group moved the squares and placed them along the fence at Crestpark Retirement Inn in Marianna for all the residents to enjoy.
Painted Ladies Society
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
