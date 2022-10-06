peanuts-harvest-3-col.jpg

With harvest season underway, many local peanut farmers are in the process of harvesting their peanut crops. Felton Farms spent Friday morning completing the first step of harvesting this year's peanuts by digging up the crop and flipping it upside down. The crop is then left in the field for a couple days, to dry the peanuts out. During the second step, the peanuts will be combined, which cuts the pods from the vines. The peanuts will then be placed into drying wagons for further curing after combined.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you