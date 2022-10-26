Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election is in full swing as early voting opened Monday. By 10 a.m., Tuesday, 133 Lee County residents had cast their ballots. The early voting period is open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Friday, Nov. 4, in the small courtroom at the Lee County Courthouse. Early Voting will also be available on Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting will come to an end at 5 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 7. Poll workers pictured in front, are Ceola Rachel, left, and Greta Williams. On the second row, poll watcher Stella Duvall, seated left, is pictured with poll workers Julia Webb, standing, and Charity Gill.
featured
Poll workers Lee County
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
