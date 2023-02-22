CI022323-1.jpg
Graphics

Whitten Preschool teacher Tenika McCray reads the book, “Going to the Dentist” to her preschool students Tuesday morning. The children enjoyed participating in the storytime activity, while learning how to care for their teeth and how to prepare for dental visits.

