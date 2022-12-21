The Rotary Club of Marianna held a brief meeting this week to draw the two winning tickets in the club's Christmas grocery raffle. The winners are Ora Stevens and Charles Minor, who each won $500 gift cards to Edwards Food Giant. The funds raised from ticket sales will go towards upgrades and upkeep of Rotary Park in downtown Marianna, located on the corner of Main and Poplar streets, along with other Rotary projects throughout the year. Nancy Blount, left, holds the bag full of tickets as club president Kristina Root and her son, Julian Carranza, read the name on one of the winning tickets. Rotarian Sue Colinger is also pictured.
Rotary Club of Marianna
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
