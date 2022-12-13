Santa and Mrs. Claus were a big hit at the annual Marianna Christmas Parade Friday night. The couple traveled the route atop a fire engine, waving to the crowds gathered along the city’s streets. More pictures from the parade can be found on Page 6 of today’s Courier-Index.
featured
Santa and Mrs. Clause
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Three murdered while sleeping at Crow Creek home
- Arkansas Delta Community Connection holds organizational meeting in FCity
- Williams, Bryant share plans for leading FC
- Christmas on the Square
- New shelver
- Arkansas Delta Community Connection holds organizational meeting in FCity
- Shooting Sports
- Forrest City Parade
- Judge says Bailey eligible to hold city council seat
- Checking it out
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.