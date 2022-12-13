Santa.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus were a big hit at the annual Marianna Christmas Parade Friday night. The couple traveled the route atop a fire engine, waving to the crowds gathered along the city’s streets. More pictures from the parade can be found on Page 6 of today’s Courier-Index.

