IMG_2557.jpg

Javier Carranza is all smiles as he makes his way down a large water slide with his brother, Julian Carranza, standing. The brothers were among seven Lee County children to complete the Lee County Oceans of Possibilities 100 Days of Reading Challenge, which came to a close Thursday. The end of the challenge was celebrated at the Lee County Library, with participants enjoying snow cones and hot dogs, along with getting to play on a water slide.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you