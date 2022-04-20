Rev. Ossie Thomas, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, reads a passage of scripture from Luke Chapter 24 as he leads a devotional during the Community Easter Sunrise Service held Sunday morning. The service was intended to be held in Marianna's Historic Downtown Court Square, but was moved indoors to the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center due to rain.
Sunrise Service
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
