From left, Arkansas Human Development Corporation Operations Officer Linda Scott, AHDC Management Information System Technician Jayla Moore-Moton and AHDC Employment Specialist Bryant Stephens pass out bags full of notebooks and paper for students Friday during a back-to-school event at the Marianna Civic Center. The event was hosted by several organizations including the AHDC, Lee County Cooperative Clinic, Crowley's Ridge Development Council, Arkansas Workforce and the Marianna Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sigma Sorority, Inc. During the free event, students were able to pick up school supplies and receive health screenings and Covid-19 vaccinations.

