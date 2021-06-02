Trojan Graduation

Bonesha Johnson waves at her family and friends in celebration after receiving her diploma during the graduation ceremony at Lee High School Friday night. More pictures from the ceremony can be found on Page 6 of today’s Courier-Index......read more in June 2, 2021 Courier Indext!

