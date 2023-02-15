Royalty Hamilton, daughter of Roy and Camille Hamilton, enjoys coloring during a father/daughter dance held this past weekend at the Marianna Civic Center. The event was sponsored by the Marianna Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Submitted Photo.
featured
Valentine Dance Lee County
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
