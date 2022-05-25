Richard Thompson places his ballot into the DS200 vote scanner/tabulator machine before exiting the Marianna Civic Center after voting in the preferential primary election on Tuesday. Lee County’s registered voters, who did not vote early, cast ballots at one of three voting centers in the county. The voting centers were set up at the civic center, Moro Community Center and Aubrey Town Hall. Lee County poll worker Carmen Phelps is also pictured.
featured
Voting in Lee County
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
