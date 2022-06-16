JB Fireballers got a chance to meet with local leaders and first responders for Taco Tuesday this week. The groups met at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church where they were able to visit and eat tacos before heading outside to play in bounce houses. Lee Henderson also offered prayer for the youth for their safety.
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
