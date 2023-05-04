drew flowers 3 col.jpg

The Drew Flowers Family is the 2023 St. Francis County Farm Family of the Year. The Flowers farm 2,400 acres in rice, soybeans and corn in St. Francis and Lee counties. Drew and his wife, Kenlee, are pictured with their sons, Neal, left, and Baxter. The Flowers will be saluted this summer in a special section in the Times-Herald.

