St. Francis County 4-H Amigos Kate Boeckmann, left, and Remy Clark learn how to properly vaccinate livestock from Kate’s dad, Jay Boeckmann. The 4-H club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the St. Francis County Fairgrounds. Those interested in joining 4-H should contact Sara Stone at the SFC Extension Service.
4-H Amigos
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
